Staff report
More than 300 athletes are expected in downtown New Roads on Saturday, May 1, for the return of the Louisiana Triathalon.
The sprint-distance race will consist of an 800-meter swim, 18-mile bike event around False River and 5-kilometer run through the city.
The 2019 Louisiana Triathlon attracted nearly 500 athletes, but the 2020 pandemic has affected the entire race industry.
“Officially registering is like a personal commitment to race and train,” said Aimee Moreau, director of the race.
“As with any event within the last year, the public is hesitant to pull the trigger to sign up in fear of cancellation or postponement.
“On top of that, pools are still not functioning at full capacity, making it more difficult to train for the first leg of a triathlon,” she said.
“We are optimistic that our race returns to normal capacity by next year.”
The race is required to put safety measures in place, USA Triathlon guidelines, as well as local official current mandates.
Some things will look a little different on race day. For example, athletes will be required to wear a mask at the race start and socially distance.
Volunteers who work the aid stations on the course will have cups pre-filled for athletes to grab, as opposed to the water being handed directly to the athletes.
Ainsley’s Angels, a non-profit organization that provides children/adults with any disability an opportunity to race, also will be present on race day. They will begin at 7:25 a.m., just before the official race start.
Other athletes will assist Ainsley’s Angels athletes by pulling them in an inflatable craft during the swim and using a specially designed chariot to assist them in the bike and run portions of the race.
“This is an opportunity for athletes to be able to participate in an event that they would not normally be able to do without the help of others,” said Landis Manchester, Baton Rouge ambassador for Ainsley’s Angels.
“We encourage everyone to cheer for them on the race course and I promise the smile you get from the athlete will melt your heart.”
For more information on course maps, spectator information, registration or more, visit www.louisianatri.com.