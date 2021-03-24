Mardi Gras 2021 is one for the history books, and for more than one reason.
Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and associated social-distancing, neither of New Roads’ beloved Mardi Gras parades rolled Tuesday for the first time since World War II, and Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras were marked by snow and ice for the first time since 1899.
The cancellation of the Community Center and New Roads Lions Carnival parades and frigid weather came on the heels of the greatest Mardi Gras crowd. An estimated 100,000 or more persons thronged the Pointe Coupee capital in comfortable weather for the 2020 festivities.
Furthermore, Tuesday was to be a “dress rehearsal” for the Community Center, which in 2022 will mark its centennial as the state’s oldest Carnival parade outside New Orleans.
A light but substantial covering of snow began before dawn on Lundi Gras, which, combined with an accumulation of ice, remained until thawing on Mardi Gras afternoon.
Fat Tuesday dawned with a low of 15 degrees, and the mercury inched to a mere 22 degrees at 11 a.m., the traditional rolling time of the Carnival Club parade. Temperatures peaked at 30 by 2 p.m., when the Lions parade normally rolls.
Through the generosity of sponsorships and donations, the City of New Roads, with cooperation from the Pointe Coupee Parish Government, Sheriff’s Office, Office of Tourism, Community Center and Lions Clubs, and other dedicated groups and individuals, hosted an 11-day, socially distant Carnival observance.
The “drive-thru” format drew motorists to view a dozen of the most elaborate floats from across Louisiana, as well as nocturnal “air light” beams at the landmark Cotton Oil Mill adjacent to Community Park.
The city likewise held a decorated automobile competition for motorists viewing the float display and a “Yardi Gras” competition for most elaborate home and yard displays.
New Roads’ streets, traditionally jammed with tens of thousands of revelers and miles of parked automobiles each Mardi Gras, were nearly devoid of traffic and pedestrians Tuesday. Pre-Lenten revelry was largely confined indoors, where families and intimate friends partook of steaming gumbos, other traditional viands and libations, with occasional ventures outdoors for snowball “fights.”
Already, thoughts are focused, and plans are in the making for Carnival 2022, when it is hoped health restrictions will allow for the dual celebration of the centennial of the founding of the Community Center Carnival parade in 1922 and the bicentennial of the founding of the town of Chemin Neuf / New Roads in 1822.
PRIOR SUSPENSIONS
While 2021 marked the 14th suspension or cancellation of Carnival parades in New Orleans, the New Roads festival was suspended only during 1943-1945, due to World War II. Significantly, New Roads’ two parades are the only ones of record to roll in the Gulf South during 1942, all others having cancelled due to the nation’s recent entry into the war. Furthermore, the New Roads Lions Club announced plans for a 1943 parade, but, like the morning parade, was staged neither that year nor in the two following, owing to material shortages and in deference to the war effort.
New Roads’ morning parade, established by legendary showman James “Jimmy” Boudreaux and colleagues in 1922 and known since 1959 as the Community Center Carnival, did not roll in 1950 or 1951, following Boudreaux’ 1949 death; in 1958 on account of reorganization; nor in 1965 during a boycott at the height of the Civil Rights movement. In each of the years above, however, the Lions’ afternoon parade did take place.
COLDEST CARNIVALS
New Roads’ coldest Shrove Tuesday was experienced in 1899, when a record low of Zero prevailed. Annual parades had not yet been established, but at least a few intrepid maskers were noted as braving the snow-covered streets.
Mardi Gras 1989 was the coldest for paraders and the plucky spectators who came out to view them, with a mercy of 26 degrees prevailing for the Community Center Carnival parade and 29 degrees for the Lions parade.
Two years tied as the second coldest Mardi Gras: 1986 and 2014, with 32 degrees registered at Carnival Club rolling time and 34 degrees for the Lions each time. The latter year was almost marked by a light snowfall before dawn, turning to freezing rain which began at daybreak and continued well into the progress of the Lions parade.