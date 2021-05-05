The Pointe Coupee Master Gardeners Mothers Day Plant Sales is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Miles J. Brashier Master Gardeners Greenhouse on Major Parkway.
The sale will feature LSU AgCenter-recommended varieties of vegetables as well as shrubs, bedding plants and container gardens.
All proceeds benefit ommunity educational programs of the Pointe Coupee Master Gardeners.
Master Gardeners also will be on hand to assist shoppers with growing tips and plant selection.
For more information contact the LSU AgCenter Pointe Coupee County Agent’s Office at (225) 638-5533.