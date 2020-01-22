With Mardi Gras a month away, parade organizers, governmental and law enforcement officials, support agencies and myriad other parties are coordinating efforts for the great show that is to be on Feb. 25.
In the first of two seasonal meetings, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald spoke Tuesday and heard from more than two dozen resi-dents of Pointe Coupee Parish and adjacent parishes who are working to ensure that this year’s celebration is safe as well as enjoyable for all participating and attending.
Just two years shy of its centennial, the Community Center of Pointe Coupee is set to roll at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 with the theme “At the Movies,” featuring its signature blend of floats, marching bands, dance units and other attractions.
Louisiana’s oldest Mardi Gras parade outside New Orleans, the Com-munity Center is likewise one of the state’s longest, having featured as many as 40 floats in recent years.
The New Roads Lions Carnival Parade, which premiered in 1941 as the first known Mardi Gras parade to roll as a charitable fundraiser, will follow at 2 p.m. on Fat Tuesday.
This year’s Lions theme, complementing that of the morning parade, will be “Movies Made in Louisiana.”
Lions Club spokesmen at last Tuesday’s meeting related the 2020 pa-rade will feature more floats than in recent years, plus six bands, sev-eral dance teams and other units.
Proceeds of the Lions Carnival fundraiser will benefit, as for decades, those area schools entering competitive floats in the parade.
Both of the city’s parades will follow the now-traditional route including New Roads, Main, Olinde, Napoleon, Poydras and Parent streets. Since its 2012 implementation, the route – 3.5 miles long for the Lions pa-rade – has lessened excessive crowding in the downtown area and al-lowed for more comfortable parade-viewing toward the west.
McDonald said New Roads’ ban on obscene music in the Mardi Gras parades met with success last year, as only three floats were issued ci-tations. Approximately 50 floats – both parades combined - rolled in 2019.
Among last year’s attendance - estimated at nearly 70,000 despite chil-ly weather – were family heads who remarked favorably on the overall lack of obscene lyrics.
McDonald stressed that motorists entering, exiting and parking in New Roads for Mardi Gras take into account the recent closure of some Un-ion Pacific Railroad crossings in the festival area.
These include Richy, Court and Oak streets and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Floats and bands participating in both parades are advised they will be routed from the disbanding of the Community Center parade to the lineup of the Lions parade via Railroad Avenue, St. Jude and East Main streets.
From East Main, the bands will be turned north into Oak and Communi-ty Park for lunch, then south again into the parade lineup. From St. Jude, floats will be directed to the parade starting point at Community Street.
PRECEDING PARADES
New Roads’ festivities will be preceded by those of several area com-munities, according to law enforcement officials at the meeting.
Parades will be held in Maringouin, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Feb. 22; Livonia, at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23; and Plaquemine on Sunday evening, Feb. 23.
The Livonia Carnival Association parade, a local favorite of thousands since its 1984 inaugural run, will roll this year with the theme, “Oh, the Places We Go.” A highlight of the Livonia parade, as New Roads’, will be the presentation of the royal court and unmasking of this year’s king and queen.