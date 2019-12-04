The Morganza Cultural District will bring the holiday revelry of Christmas to the Morganza High School site from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event will feature activities for both children and adults.
Live music, train rides for kids, Christmas caroling and food will offer a get-away from hectic shopping schedules and the hustle and bustle of the season.
Family photos will be taken with Santa, in front of the Melancon’s Café backdrop. In addition, Santa will arrive by helicopter.
Doug Humphreys, of Morganza’s Village One-Stop, seeks chefs interested in the gumbo cook-off.
Those who wish to compete in the contest should call (225) 718-4446.
Vendors who want to part in the festivities should contact
Lyle Brown at (225) 978-9429. All registration forms are found on
The Cultural District has also teamed up with Walmart, Elmo
Simmons & Sons Vaults and Master Edmond’s Martial Arts in Morganza to sponsor “Christmas and Canvas,” an art experience for children ages 5-14.
The cost of this activity is $40 a child, but the first 30 registrants will
only pay $5.
The three-hour group-guided class will begin promptly at
11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Each participant will leave with his or her own
Christmas canvas.
Parents are expected to stay with participants at all times.
For more information, visit MorganzaLA.com.
Those without access to social media should contact Kevin Simmons at (254) 258-0310 to register. A ticket is required for participation.
The district also will be collecting new, unwrapped toys on Dec. 14 as a donation to give to a needy family this Christmas holiday.
The cultural district sponsored its second Thanksgiving basket giveaway on Nov. 25.
Participating businesses allowed people to register by visiting their establishments and more than 575 entries were collected from eight participating businesses.
Because Old River Landing collected the most entries, all of their employees’ names were put in the drawing for a ham and turkey. Coming in second for most collected names was Village One Stop. Spillway Café took third.
Brad Edmonds won the drawing.