A fundraiser scheduled Saturday in Fordoche will raise money for Nell’s Angels, a nonprofit organization that raises money to help cancer patients.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the afternoon at Red Monkey Bar & Grill on La. 77.
It will include a traditional cochon de lait, plate lunches, a raffle and live music.
The Janell Legier LaCombe Memorial Fund was created in 2001 to honor the life of its namesake.
LaCombe passed away from cancer on June 8, 2001. She left behind her husband of over 30 years, J.C. LaCombe Jr, and two sons, Jay and Jeremy LaCombe.
Her family and friends created the non-profit foundation to raise money to help other people who are fighting cancer.
Since its inception, Nell’s Angels has raised and donated nearly $600,000 to people with cancer and to charities that help cancer patients.
They raise money by hosting two fundraisers each year. The first Saturday in August the group hosts a Co-Ed Softball Tournament/5k Fun Run and in the spring a cochon de lait.
In the past Nell’s Angels has donated money to Pointe Coupee Parish Cancer Services, Greater Baton Rouge Cancer Services, St. Jude Hospital, Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, The America Cancer Society, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The National Marrow Donor Program, The Susan G. Komen for the Cure and directly to numerous individuals who actually have cancer.
Nell’s Angels is a non-profit corporation. It does not discriminate based on race, religion, income or sexual orientation.
Hundred percent of the money collected is distributed to the community. Donations are tax deductible.
Nell’s Angels also funds a scholarship for area high school students affected by cancer.
Nell’s Angels has purchased days at the spa for massages for women going through chemotherapy, along with direct grants to families who have a loved one battling cancer.
These grants help with medical bills, supplies, and other expenses associated with treatment.