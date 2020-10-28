New fall plantings have been installed at the Miss Adele Robillard Memorial Garden around the Julien Poydras memorial.
The memorial is in front of the Poydras Museum & Arts Center on Main Street in New Roads.
The garden design, by Randy Harelson, features box woods, purple petunias and gold pansies. The installation was overseen by Jenn Cline. Assisting were Susan Shows, Janet Humphreys and Patty Mills.
Randy Harelson was key in establishing the garden in memory of Robillard, a long-time Pointe Coupee Historical Society member.
The grounds of the Poydras Museum & Arts Center have been the focus of the Pointe Coupee Historical Society for several years, with the planting of a memorial garden of trees and installation of sidewalks, park benches and bicycle racks.