The Friends of Oakley Board will hold its annual membership meeting from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Picnic Pavilion of Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville.
Anyone interested in the Audubon State Historic Site, the Oakley House, and/or John James Audubon is welcome to attend.
To be discussed is the John James Audubon Gala on Sept. 18, with other events at and improvements to Oakley House and Audubon State Historic Site.
New board members also will be elected. For more information, see the Audubon State Historic Site’s website: https://www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site or call (225) 635-3739.