Oh little one of shattered mind,
Do you remember me?
Do you know who I am?
Who erased your perception, who confused it, my precious little lamb?
Who cracked the holes in your armament?
Who crushed your tender heart?
Who ignored your anguish, agony and shame?
Who left you alone in the dark?
Oh little one who’s physically challenged,
where are the wings that make you fly?
Where are the organs that you’d rely upon,
are they hidden somewhere in Heaven’s sky?
If I could, I’d fix each broken piece and part that should reside.
I’d place each back where they belong, stamping each one ‘God verified.’
Oh little one who left this earth,
Why’d you leave in such a hurry?
I close my eyes to see your face and search among the cloudy flurry.
And there you are; I catch a glimpse.
I see your dazzling face.
I trace your steps as you waltz past,
dancing in God’s splendor and His grace.
Oh little one, you’ve been my teacher.
You are my trusted friend.
You’ve taught me more about life; how do I explain it?
Where do I begin?
You’ve been the greater spirit.
You’ve sacrificed for us all.
You taught us how to reach to Jesus
When we’re in pain, when we are devastated, and in absolute downfall.
You wore the badge of courage.
It’s etched upon your heart.
You vowed to us you’d do this.
You agreed before the start.
You wore God’s emblem graciously and raised His scepter high.
You reminded us of God’s promises, waiting for us from the sky.
You taught us freedom and how to dance
in the morning dew of each new day,
and how to hold the hand of Jesus,
so He will lead the way.
By Sharlotte Brian
Until next week, have a blessed day, and thank you for sharing life with Sharlotte!