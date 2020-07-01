Students taking part in 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) engaged in fun and educational virtual activities throughout June.
Teachers using various communication platforms – Class Dojo, Remind, Youtube videos, Google Classroom, Zoom, phone calls, emails – provided educational packets to students to complete activities.
The 21st CCLC Virtual Summer Program provides students with videos created by the school district’s educators that include topics from math and reading instruction to line dancing, simple cooking activities, how to’s and more.
In turn, parents and students have been posting videos of their child’s engagement in the activities.
In an effort to keep the students motivated and engaged, program staff members have designated the last two weeks of the program as spirit weeks.
Students and parents were asked to post pictures of themselves dressed according to the theme of the day.
These activities have been aiding students in having a sense of socialization lacking due to the restrictions of COVID-19.
The results indicate virtual learning can be successful and academic success can be obtained with dedication from staff, parents and students.