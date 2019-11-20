Cyrah Parker, a junior at Livonia High School, was elected state president of Jobs for America’s Graduates Louisiana (JAG-LA).
Parker will be representing JAG-Louisiana in Washington, D.C., in December by participating in competitions and attending student leadership seminars.
Her election came at the 24th Annual Student Leadership Conference on Oct. 24 in Alexandria.
The conference offered JAG students an educational day of seminars and workshops.
Speech campaign competitions for state offices also took place and showcased candidates in front of their peers.
The candidates discussed their visions and plans for JAG during the upcoming school year.