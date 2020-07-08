A farewell party was held for Jeanie Andre, upon her stepping down as executive director of the Pointe Coupee Parish Tourism Commission.
Andre was presented the first Hometown Hero Award by her hosts, Tourism Commissioner Dave K. Jarreau and Cassie Lynn of the “Dave K Show,” a podcast featuring local people, events and guests.
The Hometown Hero Award recognizes local people who give back to their communities in special ways.
When Andre began, she was distributing tourism information to 2,500 visitors. Now, she distributed information to more than 2 million visitors annually.
With the support of her board of directors, David K. Jarreau, George Miller, Melissa Hughes, Augusta Ladmirault, Nora Palmer, Wilmer Moore and Brenda Jasmine, Andre brought tourism from humble beginnings to all it is today.
Below is a partial list of her accomplishments in her 13 years with the Tourism Commission:
• Created and designed promotional brochures. Distributed them to state visitor centers and places around the parish.
• Designed new history brochures that incorporated all four municipalities and other tourist attractions.
• Introduced email marketing and social media to increase tourism, built and maintained the tourism website and Online Calendar of Events and developed the commission’s media publication.
• Started the Pointe Coupee Parish Film Commission, Film Pointe; as a result 23 movie productions filmed scenes in Pointe Coupee Parish.
As a result of forming a film commission, three movies filmed in Pointe Coupee Parish were added to the Louisiana Film Trail: “Easy Rider,” “Bonnie and Clyde” and “The Long, Hot Summer.”
• Worked with Parish President Mrs. Mel Bueche and Assistnat District Attorney Tony Clayton to re-establish the False River Historical Bike-Hike Trail.
• Solicited funding to obtain and sell bricks to honor veterans and help the America Legion build the Pointe Coupee Parish Veterans Monument.
• Promoted events for the Pointe Coupee Parish Multi Use Center with the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, Pointe Coupee Historical Society, City of New Roads Main Street events, Town of Livonia Mardi Gras, Town of Fordoche, Village of Morganza, and Lakeland Fair, Community Center of Pointe Coupee, Livonia Carnival Association, Krewe of Old River Landing Lundy Gras, New Roads Lions Mardi Gras Parade, Nell’s Angels, Dream Day Foundation, American Cancer Society, Relay for Life and Chamber of Commerce events.
• Worked with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser on three projects: revitalization of the Village of Morganza, Blues Highway 61 Music Festival and the Buddy Guy Project.
• Introduced the Louisiana Cultural District Program to the Village of Morganza to bring in tourism.
• Helped coordinate with the “WAFB Road Trip” highlighting the parish two times.
• Worked with Johnny Ahysen to promote the Morganza Easy Rider Festival.
• Recognized water events such as False River and Old River Tuesday and Friday night bass fishing tournaments.
• Worked with The Advocate to follow up their story of the tourist attraction Morganza Eagle, Montana.
• Applied for a Louisiana Seafood Grant through the Louisiana Office of Tourism and received Louisiana seafood at several major events.
• Assisted with writing a Union Pacific Railroad Grant to help revitalize Morganza.