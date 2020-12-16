Special to The Banner
One seat on the Pointe Coupee Electric Board of Directors has been filled, while an election will be held for another seat.
Chris Settoon, of District 7, was recently re-elected without opposition to the board of directors.
An election is underway for the District 1 seat between incumbent Al Ewing and Adrianne Williams.
Voting ballots were mailed to District 1 members on Dec. 10 by certified public accountant Major, Morrison and David.
Members must mark the ballot, place it in the addressed prepaid return envelope and seal it.
Active and authorized members must sign the certification on the back of the return envelope or the ballot will not count.
Ballots will be mailed directly to the certified public accountant, who will count and verify each ballot.
The election is being conducted by mail only. Hand-delivered ballots will not be counted.
The ballot must be postmarked no later than Thursday, Jan. 7.
The winner of the District 1 election will be announced at the 82nd PC Electric Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
In the event that the membership meeting cannot be held or is postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the results will be released Monday, Jan. 25.
The PC Electric board of directors are elected by members from the seven districts comprising the service area of PC Electric and must reside in the district they represent.
The seven directors are responsible for managing the business and affairs of the electric cooperative.
For more information, call PC Electric at (225) 638-3751 or (800) 738-7232.