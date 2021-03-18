Pointe Coupee General Hospital’s wound care center has earned the 2020 Going the Distance Award.
The award is presented RestorixHealth, an organization that specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center facilities.
“Our center staff bring a wealth of talent to the wound healing workplace and that fuels a positive impact on our patients’ outcomes,” said Valerie Jarreau, chief nursing officer of Pointe Coupee General.
“Amidst a pandemic, their dedication to healing is a sign of resilience and strong work ethic,” Jarreau said. “We are proud to be recognized as a center that is ‘Going the Distance.’ ”
Health-care professionals have been tasked with maintaining quality despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Going the Distance Award acknowledges outpatient wound healing centers that have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period during 2020.
Results are calculated by comparing a center’s patient outcomes against RestorixHealth nationwide benchmarks.
For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 295-2273. No referral is required.