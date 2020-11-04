A crowd of 30 enjoyed classical music presented by violinist James Alexander, cellist Dennis Parker and pianist Albina Khaliapova on Oct. 25 in the first concert of the Pelican Chamber Music concert series for 2020-2021.
The concert series was hosted by the Pointe Coupee Historical Society at the Poydras Museum & Arts Center auditorium.
The program included the works of Bach, Schumann, Debussy and Dvorak.
The 2020-2021 concert series is dedicated to the memory of Pat Laurent, a lifelong supporter of the arts and music education in New Roads, and a founder of the Pelican Chamber Music concert series.