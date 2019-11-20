The Pelican Chamber Music Series presented its second concert with the Alexander-Soares Duo on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Julien Poydras Museum and Art Center.
Violinist James Alexander and pianist Luciana Soares performed works from Mozart and Frank. They are members of the music faculty at Nicholls State University.
The Alexander-Soares violin and piano duo was formed in 2005 and has performed in several venues including the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C., Sala Cecília Meireles, Theatro José de Alencar, the Landeskonservatorium in Austria and the University of Chichester in England.
The duo has performed and taught in Brazil as featured artists of the Chamber Music Festival Centro Sul e Vale do Salgado, the 32nd Curso Internacional de Verão de Brasilia, the Campina International Music Festival and the International Festival of Santa Catarina.
Recent engagements have also included performances and master classes in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Natal, Recife, Florianopolis, Porto Alegre, and João Pessoa.
The duo’s debut recording is available on the Centaur Records label, featuring the five sonatas for violin and piano by composer Liduino Pitombeira.