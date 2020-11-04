The Pointe Coupee Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Poydras Auditorium, Poydras Museum & Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads.
The public is invited to attend, as well as all Pointe Coupee Historical Society members.
This year’s program is “In Memory of Mrs. Pat Laurent,” who passed away this year.
As a lifelong patron, supporter and promoter of the arts, education and the historical society, “Miss Pat,” as most knew her, left a lasting impression on her community.
The Historical Society is asking the community share their stories about Miss Pat, in a celebration of her remarkable life.
After a short business meeting, the program will open with Angelique Bergeron, Miss Pat’s granddaughter, sharing her remembrances of her beloved “Maman,” followed by the community sharing stories.