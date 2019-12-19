Seven teachers from four Pointe Coupee Parish schools received Prof. Jewell Teacher Grants from the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee.
The teacher grants are named in memory of Ellet Benjamin Jewell, a native of Pointe Coupee and a well-known educator in the parish from 1912 until 1945.
Arts Council Executive Director Gale Roy presented checks on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to Sherry Jewell, of Valverda; Melodi Cashio, Rosenwald; Natalie Smith, False River Academy; and Catherine Olinde, JoAnn Hebert, Kim Neal and Jackie Knight, all of the STEM Magnet Academy.
Grants will help students in first, second, sixth, seventh and eighth grade as well as high school students.
Teachers will incorporate art activities into reading, writing, math, science, health and business classes.
Parish teachers received information about the grants at the start of the school year and proposals were due in mid-October.
Criteria for proposals require teachers to incorporate a form of the arts into their curriculum for a specific innovative project.
Proposals are reviewed by the Prof Jewell Teacher Grant committee.
In establishing the Prof. Jewell Teacher Grants, the council continues to look for ways to reach children and adults in the community and to enhance their art experiences.
Since the spring 2015, the Arts Council has awarded the Glenn Morgan Scholarship to a graduating senior who has demonstrated excellence in the arts.
For additional information about student scholarships, teacher grants or arts programming, contact Gale Roy at (225) 638-6049 or at roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
Donations can be made to the Glenn Morgan Scholarship Fund or Prof. Jewell Teacher Grants by sending checks to the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, P.O. Box 669, New Roads, LA 70760.
Donations are tax deductible.