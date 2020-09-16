Special to The Banner
The deadline is Friday, Oct. 16, for Pointe Coupee Parish teachers to submit an application for a Prof Jewell Teacher Grant.
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee has awarded the grants to teachers in local schools for the past five years to implement arts-related projects for their students.
The Prof Jewell Teacher Grant was established in memory of Ellet Benjamin Jewell, a native of Pointe Coupee Parish and well-known educator in the parish from 1912 until 1945.
To qualify, teachers must submit a letter describing the project.
The letter should address the following: identification of the arts-related project, a detailed description of the project with goals and objectives, procedure to be followed, anticipated benefits to the student, a list of materials needed and cost, length of the project, role of the teacher as the facilitator, method of evaluation, culminating activity(s) and ability to continue the project in future years.
Proposals should be sent to: Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, P.O. Box 669, New Roads, LA 70760 or emailed to Gale Roy at roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
A committee of board members will review proposals and determine which projects will be funded.
During the 2019-20 school year, seven grants were awarded.
Receiving grants were Sherry Jewell, Valverda Elementary second-grade teacher; Natalie Smith, False River Academy business teacher; Melodi Cashio, Rosenwald Elementary first-grade teacher; and Catherine Olinde, JoAnn Hebert, Kim Neal and Jackie Knight, STEM Magnet Academy teachers.