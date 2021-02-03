Despite the pandemic Pointe Coupee Hospice Volunteer Quilters recently made ‘fidget mats.’ The mats provide sensory stimulation for people living with dementia as well as promote motor skills. Working on the mats are Lindie Clement, Peggy Fabre and Sylvia LeJeune Chustz. Right: Examples of mats.
