Leigh Christophe got a glimpse at how her future looks when she finally moves from flood-prone Pecan Acres.
She was among residents who took a walkthrough of one of the first homes completed in Audubon Estates, where residents of Pecan Acres (aka “Flood City”) will relocate this year.
Representatives from the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD) provided the walkthrough for residents as work continues in the subdivision.
“It exceeds my expectations,” said Christophe, as she walked through the 1,300 square-foot, three-bedroom home.
The homes are elevated and include a front porch. They have fully equipped kitchens with gas stoves and ranges.
The hot water heater is also gas-powered, said Jonathan Rougee, a representative of Louisiana Land Trust.
The homes are built to comply with Fortfied Standards, a building method that goes beyond typical building codes for added resilience during severe weather.
As part of that building standard, a steel rod extends from the foundation to the roof.
“It ties the roof and home completely down from top to bottom,” Rougee said. “They’re designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.”
The home insulation complies with standards under Energy Star, a program run by the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency, according to Patrice Staton, Resilience Analyst for the OCD.
The insulation is the same type used in kitchen refrigerators, she said.
Brian Maloid, Christophe’s uncle, also went on the walking tour. He saw another advantage to the move.
“By getting her away from an area that floods so often, she won’t have to worry about the snakes, rats and mold that came with the flooding,” he said.
Christophe said not only does she looks forward to the new home, but also a nice neighborhood for her daughter A’Leigha, 11.
As she walked out of the home, Christophe said she had only one problem,
“I don’t want to leave here,” she said. “I love it out here, and I can’t wait to make the move.”