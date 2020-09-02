A new minister is coming to the Island side.
Brother Buddy Manning has moved into the community and is following God’s leadership to plant a new church on the Island side.
River Baptist Fellowship will be in the old False River Baptist Church building at 10871 Baptist Church Drive.
The ministry is to shed light for all, about the administration of the mystery hidden for ages in God who created all things.
River Baptist Fellowship is open to all who want to know more about God, what it takes to be saved, how to have fellowship with God and to understand the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross.
Brother Buddy will be visiting in the Island side community in the coming weeks and working to open River Baptist Fellowship.
You can follow him on Facebook at JDTworldmission, email buddymanning140@gmail.com