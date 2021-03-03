Rosenwald Elementary celebrated Black History Month through various activities across grade levels.
All classes participated in the daily Black History trivia, highlighting the accomplishments of African Americans past and present, according to Principal Kent Smith.
Lamonica Edwards’ third grade homeroom and Mrs. Lockett’s homeroom tied for most correct responses.
Samantha Slim’s homeroom won the Black History Door Decoration Contest.
The month’s activities concluded with the fourth through sixth grades having the opportunity to listen to former educator and Rosenwald Assistant Principal Larry Oliver speak on the importance of Black History and writing your own history.
Rosenwald Elementary would like to thank all the parents, community volunteers and supporters of its students.