Variety will mark the theme of the 2019 False River Harvest Festival, which rolls into gear Friday through Sunday in downtown New Roads, according to New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes.
The celebration, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on opening day, will feature rides and games for kids, arts and crafts and other items for the adults, along with the usual slate of music and food – a variety itself, he said.
“You will find one booth where you can order a hot dog and another where you can get fried alligator,” Dukes said. “This event will have something for everyone, and this will serve as a way to show off our beautiful city.”
Among the new kid attractions is a butterfly exhibit which houses more than 300 of the colorful insects on display.
“This year’s event will be new and different and offer attractions the entire family can enjoy,” Dukes said. “When you visit the butterfly attraction, you’ll feel like you’re in Panama.”
Entertainment will include comedian “Big Sexy” on Friday, along a musical variety ranging from reggae and country to blues and R&B.
The music acts for Friday include DJ Nick, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and Steel Pulse, from 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. The acts slated for Saturday include August Heat, the Boogie Kings, zydeco artist Rockin’ Dopsie and R&B group Silk.
Sunday festivities kick off at noon with a gospel tribute by Southern University, followed by the Louisiana blues performers The Neal Family and zydeco artist Keith Frank.
Festivities will conclude Sunday with zydeco music and a firework show, tentatively set to begin at 8:45 p.m.
“We want to give New Roads a chance to show its important as a jewel among southern cities,” Dukes said. “We want people to come here and enjoy the show, and we want the out-of-town visitors to come and see how we take pride in our city and our hospitality.”
The event will also serve as a boom for stores, restaurants and lodging in the area. All hotels in Pointe Coupee are booked for the weekend, along with lodging in West Feliciana and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Dukes expects this year’s crowd to total into the tens of thousands.
“Fall is the perfect time of the year for this event,” Dukes said.
General admission is $5.00 per person, but kids 12 and under are admitted free.
Front stage passes are $15 and the VIP tickets will sell for $25. A three-day pass to the front stage area will go for $45 and the three-day VIP will sell for $75.
Parking will be available throughout the downtown area, with shuttles from the Scott Civic Center to the site of the festivities.
In the event of heavy rain, festivities will be moved to The Mill at Community Park, Dukes said.
ANNUAL PAGEANT
One day before the event, festivalgoers can see the Harvest Festival Teen and Miss Pageant, along with the coronation, tonight (Oct. 17) at 7 p.m. at the Julian Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 West Main Street.
WBRZ’s Sylvia Weatherspoon will serve as this year’s celebrity judge.
The competition consists of a closed interview that takes place earlier in the day followed by the evening gown competition open to the public. Ladies from around the state will be competing for this title.
The winner of the Teen division will receive a crown, and sash as well as a travel package including festival pins, logo travel polo shirts as well as a $500 scholarship at the end of her reign.
The Miss Queen will receive a casual outfit sponsored by B.e. Boutique, LAFF registration and lodging expenses, a travel package including festival pins, business cards, car magnet, logo travel polo shirts, crown, banner, and scepter. At the end of her reign she will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Entry at the door is $5.00, no charge for children 12 and under.