Staff report The Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee provided 2021 high school seniors a little help with their collegiate expenses. The chapter presented scholarship checks to three graduating seniors from Pointe Coupee Parish. The presentation highlighted the dinner meeting April 22 at Cottonport Bank Community Center. Victoria Cope, who will graduate from the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee, received a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Northwestern State University, where she will pursue a degree in veterinary science. A $1,500 check went to 2021 Catholic High of Pointe Coupee senior Cameron Decoteau, who will begin his studies for a degree in mechanical engineering this fall at LSU. He is the son of Jeff and Michele Decoteau, of New Roads. Forthcoming Catholic-PC graduate Reese Morrison also received a $1,500 scholarship. Reese is the daughter of Mark and Faye Morrison, of New Roads. Fundraising events throughout the year, including the upcoming jambalaya dinner sale on Sunday, May 2, help defray the costs of the scholarships.