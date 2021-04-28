Special to The Banner
The Livonia High School FFA Welding Team has made a strong showing in the annual FFA competition for more than 20 years, but the unprecedented pandemic school year brought new challenges.
The team had to adapt to those changes, such as this year’s competition being switched to a virtual competition for all students.
Two welding teams, Hunter Amond and Wesley Baggett, and Gage Burns and Roderick Williams, competed in the FFA contest March 11 at the Livonia High campus.
The Wildcat team had an impressive showing, with the teams competing via a Zoom connection rather than a live setting.
The Livonia team of Bagett and Amond took first place in the Area 4 Regional Division.
Their high scores also earned them second-place honors in the state competition.
The welding teams were under the direction of FFA advisor and agriscience teacher Clayton Chenevert, and welding instructor Randy Jarreau.
Hands-on courses such as welding are known for being courses that engage students from the beginning of class until the end.
The goal of the classes is to provide real world opportunities that are action-based.
The FFA welding contest provides students with the opportunity to compete against other teams in the state.