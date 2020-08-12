A Pointe Coupee Parish student is among 31 high school students named to the 2020-21 Legislative Youth Advisory Council.
Ali Morgan Langlois, a junior at the Stem Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee, was named to the council.
Now in its 13th year, the Legislative Youth Advisory Council works to address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana.
Its members, overseen by the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education, do research, meet with elected officials and propose legislation.
Langlois is a second-year member of the Pointe Coupee Young Leaders organization and serves as a Farm Bureau youth ambassador advocating for farmers and ranchers in the agriculture industry in Pointe Coupee Parish.
She is a Louisiana 4-H University state winner where she promoted local commodities and Louisiana seafood.
Among Langlois’ goals for the council is to develop dialogue and increase awareness of the potential dangers of social media and long-term effects of its use.
She is looking to collaborate with local school boards and administrators to develop curriculum and guidance to educate students on the risks and abuse of social media.
Also named to the council from the greater Baton Rouge area are Elaine Gboloo, Episcopal; Alexis Harvey, St. Joseph’s Academy; Joseph Ismail, Runnels; Kaitlyn Parker, Parkview Baptist; Steffek Rainey, Catholic High; Grant Thevenot, Catholic High; Nalon Soileau, University Lab; and Grace Warciski, Live Oak High.