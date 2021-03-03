During these times of having to follow COVID-19 protocols, art instructor Kim Neal has found a way to incorporate “Art, Safety & Secure” in her classes at the STEM Magnet Academy.
Neal submitted an arts grant proposal to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation and will receive a $3,000 grant.
The focus of Neal’s grant is providing her students with individual art supplies, eliminating cross contamination of sharing items during class.
Students are provided a personalized “Art, Safety & Secure” art bag to keep their supplies secure.
They will study various artists from different eras and genres, incorporating many techniques, styles, and mediums throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
Neal said she is excited this program will continue to enhance the artistic learning experiences for her students.
“Receiving this grant validates that continued effort and commitment proves that you can work selflessly to reach your goals,” Neal said.
“I hope this award will inspire others in some way to step outside their comfort zone.”
Schools and organizations from throughout Louisiana could submit In-School or After-School proposals to fund projects for their students.
This is the second year that Neal’s proposal was selected for an In-School Art award.