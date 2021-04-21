A STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee student has been recognized as an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honors.
Aaron Ducote received the designation from the College Board, which recognizes students who received a score of 3 or higher on 4 or more exams. They also must have an average score of at least 3.25 across all exams taken.
Nationwide, only about 6 percent of students will graduate high school with this recognition.
Ducote is a member of the Class of 2021. He will graduate with a 4.4+ GPA.
He has earned 39 dual enrollment college credit hours through the STEM Academy’s dual enrollment offerings.
Ducote also earned an additional 12 college credit hours from his success on AP exams for a total of 51 college credit hours.
Ducote, who will graduate nine hours shy of college junior status, plans on majoring in computer science.