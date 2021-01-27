A directive from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health has prompted the City of New Roads to postpone “Stimulus Pop Up on Main Street.”
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, in downtown New Roads.
“We were hopeful that we would have moved forward to Phase 3,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said. “However, we are in support of the governor’s directive hence recently extending the modified Phase 2 order – limiting all outdoor gatherings to 25 percent capacity until Feb.10.
“The health and welfare of the participants, as well as local communities at large, are the highest priority,” he said.
The pop-up shop was designed to influence retail growth as well as help promote and improve the local economy impacted during the pandemic.
This marketplace would have provided small-business owners from across the state an opportunity to connect with customers to promote products and earn revenue lost in 2020.
Registered vendors received free space.
“We are actively working to reschedule this event,” Mayor Dukes said. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation. We are committed and invested in being inclusive to small business owners and entrepreneurs around the state.”
The city hopes to reschedule the event as soon as possible, he said.
Visit newroads.net and City of New Roads social media platforms for updated event information.