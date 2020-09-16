Bessie and Glenn Stockton will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in two weeks, although a celebration with family and friends will come later.
“Because of the coronavirus, our (celebration) plans were canceled,” Bessie Stockton said. “We will let everyone on the list know when we will have it. Hopefully it will be sometime in 2021.”
Bessie Stockton also recalled how she met her future husband.
“When I first went to the Gordon Theater, I got a job as a concessionaire, with plans to work and settle in Baton Rouge,” she said.
“I had no other plans for dating or marriage, that is, until I saw Glenn Stockton. He was one of the projectionists. Then I told my co-worker in the box office. She said to forget it, he was married to his job,” Bessie Stockton said.
“We married after 18 months of dating on Oct. 1, 1970. The marriage gave us two children, Karen and Kevin, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one of the way.”