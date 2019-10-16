Visitors from all over the parish and beyond race to get a taste of the new historical sugarcane exhibit held in the Pointe Coupee Museum. But the thrill of the adventure won’t last long. This sweet exhibit will commence at the end of this year in December. During this excursion visitors will get a full tour where they are able to visually experience sugar in the making, hear and listen to stories of how Pointe Coupee Parish came to be the largest sugar-producing parish in the whole state of Louisiana, feel the presence of sugar in the history of the industry and smell the sweet aroma of the bags of sugar put together for the guests. No one leaves the Pointe Coupee Museum and this display of sugar in its natural state the way they came.