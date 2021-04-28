A family-owned business with more than 25 years experience in apparel cleaning is opening in New Roads. Sunshine Cleaners, 224 W. Fifth St., is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
“Sunshine Cleaners was started by my parents, Don and Kim Moore, in 1995,” Donny Moore said.“My sister, Tracy Achberger, and I now run the day-to-day operations.”
Tracy’s husband, Nathan, is the production manager, he said.
Don Moore grew up in the textile/fabric business, his son said.
His parents owned Carolina Fabrics with sites in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and New Roads.