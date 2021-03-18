The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is reopening the doors to the Poydras Center auditorium for its Performing Arts Series, featuring Swingaroux on Saturday, March 20.
Swingaroux has been performing in the New Orleans area since 2007 and is promoted as the next generation big band.
Its selections range from swing to dance to jazz to pop.
The Arts Council is following Phase 3 guidelines which include face masks, social distancing, and sanitizing. Auditorium space is limited. Tickets are available at Roy’s Jewelers and The Therapy Center in New Roads or can be reserved by contacting Arts Council Executive Director Gale Roy at (225) 718-1574.
Four more performances are scheduled through mid-June.
They include: Dr. Kevin Andry and St. Michael’s Jazz Ensemble, on April 23; The Krickets, May 21; Travis Hudson, June 12; and Pointe Coupee Parish native Taylor Frey and Roots Run Deep, June 19.
The Krickets and Taylor Frey were originally part of the Arts Council’s 2020 Performing Arts Series, which was canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Gov. John Bell Edwards has moved the state to Phase 3, these events have been rescheduled.
The council said 2020 season ticket holders will be able to use their tickets for the new performance date.
Dr. Kevin Andry and the St. Michael’s Jazz Ensemble performed for the Arts Council in 2013. Andry has more than 30 years experience working with high school students and conducts students in a variety of ensembles.
The Krickets are a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast whose music has been called “a truly stunning, one-of-a kind sound.”
With a specialty in swamp harmony, the group’s songwriting has allowed them to play for diverse audiences. In 2019, their title track on their Redbird album received the Alt Country Song of the Year.
Travis Hudson, an Elvis Tribute artist, has been singing Elvis songs since he was 14. Travis started doing Elvis shows for fun and from there people kept asking him to do more shows and incorporate more songs. Travis now sings professionally portraying both the Young Elvis and the Jumpsuit Elvis.
Taylor Frey is a Pointe Coupee Parish singer, songwriter, film maker and agricultural enthusiast.
Born and raised in Morganza, she enjoys performing solo as well as with the group of musicians she calls Roots Run Deep.