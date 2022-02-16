A retired New Roads teacher who embodies true African-American history has earned the distinction of “living legend.”
Mildred Edwards Duhe Bowie celebrated her 106th birthday on Jan. 19.
She spent much of her life paving the way for a better future for the young people in Pointe Coupee Parish through her work as a schoolteacher, and later in real estate.
Her life is a story of hard work, resilience, and sacrifice.
The New Orleans native was born Jan. 19, 1916, the only child of Timothy and Grace Edwards. Bowie was 10 when her mother died.
Her aunt and grandmother took up the responsibility of rearing her.
Before she started school, Bowie’s grandmother established many of the rules to prepare her for life.
“I had a jump start, so I was placed in second grade,” Bowie said.
Bowie’s roots run deep in New Roads, where she first met the family of her future husband, Cyril Duhe.
She met him in New Orleans when he worked at a restaurant.
“I saw this handsome young man, and I said to myself, ‘I’m going to marry him,’ ” Bowie recalled.
Her prophecy came true, and they married in 1937.
She gave birth to their only child, Cyril Duhe II, whom they called “Lil” Cyril. He died in 2013.
She began her educational journey in the New Orleans public school system at McDonogh No. 35 High School.
After high school, she enrolled at Straight College, a private historically black college, which operated from 1868-1934.
It is now known as Dillard University.
During her early years, she enjoyed playing horseshoes and dancing “the jitterbug,” which was popular in the 1930s and 1940s.
Bowie transferred to Southern University in Baton Rouge after two years.
She graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education and later received a master’s degree-plus 30 hours.
Her teaching degree spanned more than 30 years. After her retirement from the Pointe Coupee Parish school system, she worked for several real estate companies, including Century 21.
“Suitcase teachers”
Her teaching career began at St. Augustine Catholic School in New Roads. She stayed with different families and went back to New Orleans on weekends.
Bowie also worked in one-room schools, which brought its share of hard times for both her and her students.
She and others who stayed the week became known as “the suitcase teachers.”
Bowie lived on Olinde Street in New Roads and later moved to Baton Rouge.
She commuted daily to LaBarre Elementary School, where she spent the rest of her teaching career.
Bowie considers her “greatest rewards” the communication she receives from her former students, along with hearing their success stories.
“It’s something money can’t buy and something that gives me a reason to continue living,” she said. “Most of them have become very successful.”
Prior to COVID-19, Bowie participated in many church and community activities, including the Golden Nugget Bowling League.
She was active for more than 50 years and served as the league’s secretary.
The recipe for good living …
Over the past two years, Bowie had a bout with COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously. She remained hospitalized for several weeks.
A few months before COVID-19 became a pandemic, she suffered a stroke.
Bowie’s determination remained strong, as she said in her message to her doctors.
“I’m going to beat this,” she said. “I’ll be out of this hospital before long.”
A strong sense of faith, willpower and determination helped her overcome the obstacles.
Her recipe for wholesome, healthy living includes less salt and pulling the skin off fried chicken.
The other ingredient is laughter.
She takes cod liver oil daily and remains active – especially mentally.
“No Second Chance”
At 102, she became caregiver to her 92-year-old cousin, who was unable to care for herself. It became one of Bowie’s greatest joys.
Bowie now resides in a Baton Rouge assisted living facility, where she socializes and engages in some of her favorite activities.
She has mastered the use of her upgraded cellphone. She plays the Scrabble word game on her iPad and completes several puzzles each day.
When she plays games, she gives her opponents one stipulation.
“Don’t give me any second chances and don’t take pity on me because you think I am old – play me tough because I like a challenge,” she says.
“If I get in a bear fight, please help the bear, ’cause he will be the one who needs help.”
She said she enjoys trips to the casino and sharing her family albums, which contain pictures that carry unique stories from years gone-by.
The test of time leaves her undaunted.
Bowie said she has no fear but of God Himself.
When asked about her motto for living, she responds with a smile.
“Honor God first, treat others like you want to be treated, surround yourself with young positive people, for they keep you young at heart, and essentially, stay away from negativity.”
When asked if she plans to marry again, she laughs gleefully.
“If he’s the right age,” she says.