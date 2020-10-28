The False River Country Club (FRCC) has withstood the test of time, and a recent overhaul of the golf course has renewed optimism that the only local course this parish has ever known, can continue to survive and even thrive. Some key people have undertaken the task to make this happen. And with the continued help of the community, the hope for survival is now looking possible and even probable.
The FRCC encompasses 107 acres of manicured grounds surrounded by huge beautiful pecan and oak trees in Ventress, LA. It has been a part of the local social and recreational scene since its founding in July 1963. In its prime, the club boasted a 9-hole golf course, two tennis courts, a clubhouse with a large bar, a reception hall, and a large swimming pool complex inclusive of a combination bath and locker house as well as a full-service concession stand.
The founding and development of the FRCC was an amazing accomplishment for our small community – one that current members take pride in and why it remains in operation today. At one time, the club’s attractive amenities captured a large membership. In recent years though, the allure has faded, and the club has been pressured to make improvements for the sake of saving this classic piece of Pointe Coupee history.
At its peak, the FRCC was thriving and becoming more and more popular among residents from Pointe Coupee as well as West Feliciana, Iberville, and West Baton Rouge Parishes. The club consecutively reached its membership threshold of 300 – a count established in the original club charter and a number that seemed distant considering the club’s current status. In the last decade, the FRCC faced a continued decline in membership, reaching its lowest member total of 98 in early 2020. It was time to act.
The coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic and brought uncertainty to our world, our community, and many small businesses in March 2020. Already in a vulnerable position, the FRCC and its board found itself in an extremely volatile situation. The club’s Board Treasurer, Wade Whitty, said, “The club was up against insurmountable odds… something had to be done.” The choice was now closing the club’s doors or bringing it back to what it once was – understanding the latter would come at great capital expense and collective effort.
The deck was stacked and the times were challenging, but the FRCC board and its members decided they would take lemons and make lemonade. It is said overcoming difficulties and solving problems takes persistence and resilience – it turns out the FRCC was made up of a bunch of people with a bounty of both. They looked at the situation and rolled the dice on what is looking now to be a bold move.
Randy Moore is a longtime member of the FRCC and Vice President of Reliable Production Services in Livonia, LA. He recalls hitting balls at the empty golf range one afternoon during the quarantine. “I started to think about our employees who were at home unable to clock-into their daily job, eager to work and qualifying for the COVID-19 relief program.” It was a lightbulb moment that snowballed into something huge. They had employees and equipment that were sidelined for the insurmountable future, and the golf course needed a face lift. Together with the owner of Reliable Production Services, Mr. Jim Moore, the two put a plan together and got to work. Randy and Jim spent hours alongside their employees, spearheading what would become a bigger project than they ever imagined. This was also the case for many of the club’s members at the time and the FRCC itself – it became a collective volunteer effort and a galvanizing moment.
In April, members donated their resources, time and labor to begin Phase I of the restoration project. They began to reshape and rebuild the damaged and overgrown bunkers and trimmed the countless trees. The maintenance of the trees and bunkers had been neglected for decades. Wade Whitty estimates a total of 1,000-man hours went into this phase of the project. “We had 20-30 guys out here for 2-3 weeks. We cut down rotted trees, we ground 40 stumps and we trimmed every single tree on the property. It was an extraordinary achievement. Now, grass is growing under the trees, which creates less maintenance work for our grounds crew – tractors can go under them and fewer dead branches are falling.”
Phase II of the restoration project began in June 2020. A new state of the art irrigation system was installed along the tee boxes, putting greens and fairways. When talking about the irrigation system, the board was extra excited about the ability to control it from their phones – super modernized! This phase also included the revamping of the existing water well that fills the ponds on the property but is also used to water the course – this included replacing the pipe and downhole pump.
The third phase of the project was what we Cajuns call lagniappe, “something given by ways of good measure”. The FRCC joined in partnership with the James L. and James R. Moore Families to install updated, beautifully manicured greens that members say will “make them better golfers”. The greens phase was the finishing touch that completed the ensemble. The club did not cut corners, they hired the esteemed CR Sanders Inc. to construct larger, more challenging greens - the same contractor responsible for constructing the greens at the highly esteemed Augusta National and Pinehurst Golf Courses. A recent guest playing the course, Jack Maxwell, said “the greens turn the head… stellar all the way around!”.
Finally, the club invested in equipment and personnel to maintain the new beauty of a golf course in small Ventress, LA. They purchased a new tractor and top dresser, invested in 16 new golf carts, and hired a highly experienced and hardworking superintendent, along with his assistant superintendent. Mr. David Edgar and his assistant, Mr. Butch Fleniken, hail from the Frenchman’s Bend Golf Course in Monroe, LA. Mr. Edgar was eager to take on the opportunity to maintain a newly renovated course that happens to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
The FRCC staff includes another two grounds men and an office manager, Ms. Vanessa Holster-Larson. Vanessa is the administrative manager and runs the reception space and club house – the one part of the FRCC that never really lost its popularity. The venue is one of few in our parish that has a full-service kitchen for caterers and that can accommodate large parties, such as weddings, Mardi Gras balls and holiday celebrations. Vanessa and the board are also keeping up with the times; the hall and the club house were painted, and new carpets were recently installed. The bar area was also redesigned to make better use of the space.
What started as a mission to trim the trees in and around the golf course ended as a complete course makeover with a professional staff and the assistance of many passionate club members themselves. People have begun to take notice. The membership count went from 98 to 140 in just a few short months. Maybe it isn’t such a secret anymore.
It would be remiss not to mention the men behind the scenes making this all happen. The club votes-in members and officers of the board every two years. The 2020 board members responsible for overseeing and managing this transformation are: Blake Floyd, President; Jeff Richey, Vice President; Wade Whitty, Treasurer; John Cifreo, Secretary; Charner Moore, Grounds Chairman; Dodd Smith, Membership Relations; and Daniel Olinde, Entertainment Chairman. Also, many man hours and brainpower were donated by the club’s many members. Their time and resources have been invaluable to this project.
The FRCC is welcoming everyone in and around Pointe Coupee Parish to experience the new course and updated facilities to see for themselves what the talk is all about. They are extending an invitation for in-Parish residents to play the course on weekdays throughout the month of November at a fee of $25 with an option to rent a cart for $15. If out-of-parish golfers are interested, they can visit any day of the week and play the course for a fee of $40 on weekdays and $50 during the weekend, inclusive of cart rental. Starting in December, those who live in Pointe Coupee can join the club as a member or take part in tournament play when hosted. Please contact Vanessa Holster-Larson at 225-638-6309 if you are interested in becoming a member.
