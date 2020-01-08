Catholic theologian and author Dr. Edward Sri will present two talks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganza.
The event is free and open to the public. Books and Bible studies will be available for purchase. Seating is limited.
Sri’s talks will be based on two of his books, “Who Am I to Judge – Responding to Relativism with Logic and Love” and “No Greater Love: A Biblical Walk Through Christ’s Passion.”
“Whom Am I to Judge” will offer an opportunity to explore the classical view of morality and the kind of life that flows out of that worldview - a life of purpose, loving relationships and ultimate fulfillment.
Sri will contrast this classical worldview with moral relativism and examine the shortcomings of this modern way of approaching morality.
His talk “No Greater Love,” will guided the audience through the last hours of Christ’s life, walking with Jesus from the Garden of Gethsemane to the Mount of Calvary.
Sri is an author and well-known Catholic speaker who appears regularly on EWTN.