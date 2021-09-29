BATON ROUGE — Three recipients were selected to receive farm-to-school program grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Louisiana Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, IDEA Public Schools Louisiana and the Louisiana Department of Education will receive grants totaling nearly $300,000.
The grants will expand access to fresh, local foods and hands-on agricultural learning for children.
With this new grant, the Farm to School Program team will be rebranding the organization to Seeds to Success: The Louisiana Farm to School Program.
For more information, contact louisianafarmtoschool@agcenter.lsu.edu.