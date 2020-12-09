In honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Pelican Chamber Music Series will present the “Ghost Trio.”
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Poydras Center in New Roads.
Also, on the program will be the 20th century masterpieces of Bartok and Schostakovich.
Performing will be Russian pianist Albina Khaliapova.
Khaliapova has won numerous prizes in her native Russia and is pursuing her doctorate at LSU.
She will be joined by Dennis Parker, professor of cello at LSU, an international soloist, and James Alexander, professor of violin and viola at Nicholls State University.
Admission is free. Social-distancing is required in the auditorium and masks are required.