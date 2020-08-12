The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter of the Southern University Alumni Federation has announced the recipients of its inaugural scholarships for the fall 2020 semester.
The chapter established three scholarships in each of its service areas, which includes the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee.
Scholarship recipients are Jalynn LaShun Davis, representing Pointe Coupee Parish; Dajah Yvette Askins, Iberville Parish; and Kennedi Nicole Hudson, West Baton Rouge Parish.
All recipients will be attending Southern University for the fall semester.
The recipient of the Arnett James Memorial Scholarship is Dajah Yvette Askins, a graduate of Plaquemine High - Math and Science Academy - West.
She plans to major in nursing.
The recipient of the Lubertha Ellois Anderson Memorial Scholarship is Jalynn LaShun Davis, a graduate of STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.
She plans to major in business management.
The recipient of the James Nathaniel Moody Memorial Scholarship is Kennedi Nicole Hudson, a graduate of Brusly High School.
She plans on majoring in elementary education.
Each received a $500 award.
Each scholarship honors a trailblazer in education that resided in each of the parishes that the chapter serves.
Scholarships are funded by proceeds from the chapter’s fundraising activities, as well as donations from alumni and friends.
The Bayou Tri Parish Alumni Chapter was chartered on Dec. 14, 2019, to serve Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.