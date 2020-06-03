Troop 66 Scout earns Eagle rank

Special to The Banner
Xzavier “Z” Harry, of Boy Scout Troop 66, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of the Class of 2020 at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
For his Eagle Service Project, Harry planned, developed and led others in a project to clean and re-stripe a Pointe Coupee Parish Recreation District basketball court in New Roads in November.
Harry has been in Scouting since first grade as a member of Cub Scout Pack 66 in New Roads and as a Boy Scout in Troop 66 from fifth to 12th grades.
While in the Boy Scouts, he has served as den chief to mentor Cub Scouts and as a patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader in Troop 66.
He attended the six-day National Youth Leadership Training and attended the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.
To earn the Eagle rank, the highest rank in Scouting, a Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills.