Troop 66 Scout earns Eagle rank

Eagle Scout Xzavier Harry, Boy Scout Troop 66

 Submitted

Special to The Banner

Xzavier “Z” Harry, of Boy Scout Troop 66, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of the Class of 2020 at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.

For his Eagle Service Project, Harry planned, developed and led others in a project to clean and re-stripe a Pointe Coupee Parish Recreation District basketball court in New Roads in November.

Harry has been in Scouting since first grade as a member of Cub Scout Pack 66 in New Roads and as a Boy Scout in Troop 66 from fifth to 12th grades.  

While in the Boy Scouts, he has served as den chief to mentor Cub Scouts and as a patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader in Troop 66.

He attended the six-day National Youth Leadership Training and attended the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

To earn the Eagle rank, the highest rank in Scouting, a Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. 