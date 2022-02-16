Television news anchor Greg Meriwether will be the grand marshal of the Community Center Carnival Club Parade on March 1, the club announced.
Meriwether is the news anchor and managing editor with WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge.
The theme for this year’s parade is, “A Centennial of Celebrating: 1922–2022.”
Entries have been received from floats, dance groups, marching bands and drill units for the Fat Tuesday parade, the announcement said.
Meriwether joined WAFB in 2001 and recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the station. He has won an Emmy and the Edward R. Murrow Award.
“I consider myself a ‘purist’ in our craft and believe in its history and meaning,” Meriwether said. “It’s our job to simply tell the stories of our time, plain and simple.”
A native of Kentucky, he studied journalism and history at Western Kentucky University.
He is the son of Harry and Frances Meriwether. Meriwether and his wife, Melissa are the parents of a 3-year-old son, Jack.
Meriwether serves on the Greater Baton Rouge Salvation Army’s advisory board. On his down time, he enjoys playing golf.
Family, faith, and animals are important to him, according to Meriwether.