When hand sanitizer became scarce at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it did not take long for Local 13-12 members and other non-represented employees to realize the great opportunity they had to assist health-care workers and first-responders.
ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge Chemical Plant is the only producer of isopropyl alcohol (IPA) in the U.S. and has the largest single IPA unit in the world of this key ingredient in hand sanitizers and disinfectants.
“We were concerned that we were going to run out of hand sanitizer because there were none on the shelves,” said Buford “Bobby” Mitchell, a 14-year chemical operator and member of Local 13-12, who works at the IPA unit.
“We have the stuff here, so why don’t we make it?” said the New Roads resident.
Management thought it was a good idea, so employees formed a team to bring the idea into fruition. The first step – Piping modifications had to be made.
“We had to bring up another section of the IPA unit that had not run for nine years,” Mitchell said.
Feedstock to make IPA comes from ExxonMobil’s refineries. The company buys other ingredients to mix with the IPA and form medical-grade hand sanitizer.
“Every batch is analyzed by our lab to U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) specifications,” Mitchell said.
The FDA set up guidelines for non-traditional manufacturers to make hand sanitizers during the pandemic.
ExxonMobil also worked with the state and Department of Health before production began because hand sanitizer is a registered drug.
Packaging the hand sanitizer involved creative thinking and teamwork. Normally, Local 13-12 members blend and package Mobil-branded lubricants at the Port Allen Lubricants Plant, across the Mississippi River from the Baton Rouge complex.
Employees had to adjust the bottling process, including the design of a semi-automated machine to fill six quart-size bottles of hand sanitizer at a time.
Within a couple of weeks, workers were producing medical-grade hand sanitizer to donate to health professionals, first-responders, charities and the military.
Such a task normally is accomplished over months, said J. Dow, who leads the polymers process department at the chemical plant.
“It was a huge feat. All of us worked together and it went off without a hitch,” Mitchell said. “It makes you proud as a USW-represented employee. I was proud as a peacock.”
Workers produced the first batch of 160,000 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizer — enough to fill almost 5 million 4-ounce bottles.
It went to health-care workers and first-responders in Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Mitchell’s wife, Kim, an intensive care unit nurse at Baton Rouge General Hospital, and her co-workers were among the first recipients of this first batch.
“Before COVID-19, the hospital had two ICUs. During the pandemic, the hospital ran six ICUs: three for coronavirus and three for non-coronavirus patients,” Kim Mitchell said.
“The supply of hand sanitizer was in great demand, and we were short of it,” she said.
Mounted hand sanitizer canisters were empty, Kim Mitchell said, she and her co-workers were using squish bottles of sanitizer.
“With ExxonMobil providing our hospital with a large amount of hand sanitizer, we all have ready access to it,” she said.