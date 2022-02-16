Stacy Gueho, a retired parish principal and educator, will serve as 2022 grand marshal of the 38th Annual Livonia Carnival Association Parade on Sunday, Feb. 27.
This year’s parade theme is “Reflections – Music of the Past.” The parade starts at 1 p.m. at U.S. 190 and La. 78 and travels down La. 78 and continues on Glaser Street.
Gueho’s family moved from Rosedale to Livonia when she was 4 years old and she has lived in Livonia since then.
The daughter of the late Gordon and Jean Chauvin, she married Kevin Gueho in 1982. They have three daughters and sons-in-law, Hannah and Jamille LaRussa, Amanda and Merrick Chustz and Rebekah and Nicholas Dornier.
They also have three granddaughters, Audrey Jean Dornier, 2½; Ellie Rose Chustz, 17 months; and Cecilia Marie Dornier, 16 months.
Gueho is a 1980 graduate of Livonia High School and a 1984 graduate of LSU, where she received a bachelor of science degree in secondary mathematics education with a minor in English.
She received a master‘s of education in supervision from Southern University in 1990 and accumulated 30 additional graduate hours in education, which included certification in administration.
She began her teaching career in 1984 at West Feliciana High School, where she taught middle school math and computer literacy for two years.
In 1986, Stacy accepted a position teaching math at Rougon High School. In 1987, she transferred to Livonia High in 1987 to teach math and computer literacy.
She taught at Livonia for the next 20 years and became principal in 2006. She served as principal for 14 years until she retired in August 2020, concluding a 36-year career in education.
Today, Gueho is employed part-time as a field representative for EDGEAR, a Louisiana software company.
She provides software support and training to school districts throughout the state.
Her “happy place” is Grand Isle, where she spends time fishing, crabbing, relaxing and spending time with her sisters and their families.
She also enjoys reading, walking for exercise, cooking and catching up on the many things that she was unable to do while working as an educator.
Gueho is a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia, where she serves as a lector and teaches seventh grade religious education. She is also a 25-year member of the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society of Women Educators.