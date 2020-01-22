The music of Beethoven and Piazzolla will highlight the next concert at in the Pointe Coupee Historical Society’s Pelican Chamber Music Series.
Violinist James Alexander will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Poydras Center in New Roads.
Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
Alexander will be joined by Brazilian pianist João Casarotti, professor of piano at Southern University, and Cuban cellist Raudol Palacios, who performs with the contemporary group, “Ship of Fools.”
Beethoven’s Trio in C minor Op. 1 No. 1 will begin the concert celebrat-ing Beethoven’s 250th birthday this year.
The second half of the program will be devoted to music of the Argen-tinean composer and master of the tango, Astor Piazzolla.