Running for their lives at the threat of extermination, the launch of the early church was rife with fear and chaos. Seeking to quell this rebellion, we read in Acts 8 that Saul was motivated by bloodlust to terminate the followers of Jesus.
How could such pain and persecution be the catalyst for the kickoff of a movement of grace and hope, mercy and peace?
It’s all about perspective. In Acts 8:4-5 we read, “Therefore, those who had been scattered went about preaching the Word. Philip went down to the city of Samaria and began proclaiming Christ to them.”
Despite the danger and disaster, Philip’s passionate pursuit was to continue to proclaim the good news of the Gospel. This stalwart commitment to Christ and His message moves us toward a perspective shift away from our circumstances and onto our commission, to be faithful witnesses of the grace of God, for our lives to bear witness to the Gospel.
Is it possible to be so consumed with the stresses and disappointments of life that we become blind to the good all around us?
We all have issues. We all suffer from hurts, habits, and hang-ups that we would rather not have. The reality of disillusionment is a universal malady. Dreams can be shattered, expectations can go unmet, and our hearts can be broken. But – God never stops being God and He never stops being worthy of our praise.
The evidence of His provision is all around us when we are looking for it, the smile of a neighbor, the laugh of an old friend, or the kind word of encouragement as we strive to live the love of Jesus toward one another.
God is never surprised by our bad day. Circumstances that would rob us of our peace and consume our joy never remove Him from His throne.
Our community may have its issues, everywhere does, but the warmth of the resilient and welcoming spirit that exists within Pointe Coupee Parish gives us hope that together, we can affect change. Together we can see more than obstacles; we can see opportunities for God to move mightily in us, for us, and through us.
•
Rev. Jeff Vincent is senior pastor at First Baptist Church, New Roads.