BATCHELOR — There was great concern among Louisiana sugarcane farmers that record cold temperatures at Mardi Gras would cause significant damage.
It doesn’t appear the crop suffered any long-term effect from the freeze, but a cool, wet March and April has limited growth.
Damage was limited to a few isolated fields, according to Kenneth Gravois, LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist.
“There were a few old stubble fields that had to be plowed out,” Gravois said, “but really nothing more than normal. So, we survived that in fine fashion.”
The weather in March and April has not been ideal for growth.
“A dry spring never killed a cane crop,” Gravois said. “And it’s not been a dry spring.
“In looking at the meteorological data, this is going to be the second or third wettest April on record. So, we’ve had enough rain.”
While the freeze had many farmers concerned, they should see some benefits from the freeze regarding disease and insect pests.
Gravois said diseases such as brown stripe and brown rust should be reduced, and the number of West Indian cane flies should be lower.
May produced temperatures conducive for cane growth, but intermittent rain was also in the forecast.
According to Gravois, nighttime temperatures above 70 degrees and daytime temperatures above 85 should spur growth.
“Even though the crop was a little behind,” Gravois said, “warm and dry weather for the month of May means we can catch up a lot of that growth.”
Gravois said the conditions of the previous year’s harvest is one of the key indicators of success for the following year’s crop.
“By far, the conditions that we harvest the previous year’s crop has the biggest effect on the next year’s crop,” Gravois said.
“So, we had relatively dry conditions for harvesting the 2020 crop. That bodes well.”
The wet weather has kept growers from making their fertilizer applications at the recommended times, which has contributed to the crop being so short for this time of year.
Gravois expects Louisiana will have a sugarcane crop exceeding 500,000 acres this year, which represents a 20 percent increase during the past decade.
•
Kenneth Gravois can be reached at kgravois@agcenter.lsu.edu