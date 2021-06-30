The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has set the date for its Wetland Education Teacher Workshop, WETSHOP 2021, a coastal awareness workshop for science, history and social studies teachers.
The workshop is scheduled July 11-16 at the agency’s Grand Isle Research Lab. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The focus of the 6-day workshop is to provide teachers with an in-depth look at issues related to wetland ecology and coastal land loss in Louisiana.
Participating teachers can accrue up to 55 hours of instruction covering a variety of topics including wetland ecology, fisheries management and coastal restoration.
Teachers also will spend a portion of each day in the field learning about maritime forests, barrier island beach ecology, coastal restoration projects, bird life, marsh and swamp habitats and marine organisms.
Participating teachers will receive wetland lessons correlated to Louisiana Science Standards and other educational resources from sponsoring agencies and organizations.
Lodging and meals are provided. Upon completion of the workshop, each participant will receive a $250 stipend.
An additional stipend is available during the academic year upon completion of a wetland stewardship project.
WETSHOP is sponsored by LDWF in partnership with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, Barataria Terrebonne National Estuary Program and the Louisiana Sea Grant College Program.
Teachers interested in WETSHOP 2021 can visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/for-teachers or contact Heather David at hdavid@wlf.la.gov.