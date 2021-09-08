Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. has announced a promotion within the bank approved by the board of directors.
Letha Butler has been named assistant vice president, Port Allen, Maringouin and Grosse Tete Branch manager and business development officer.
In making the announcement, J. Wade O’Neal III, president and CEO, stated, “Mrs. Butler has played an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank.
“She is very knowledgeable and is a valuable member of the management team of the bank.”
Butler has more than 28 years of banking experience.
She is a member of the Louisiana Bankers Association and has served in several capacities throughout her banking career.
She has attended various banking classes throughout her career.
She is a board member of the Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence, secretary of the Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence, a member of the Iberville Parish Chamber of Commerce and president of the Iberville Parish Policy Jury’s Office of Community Services Advisory Board.
Butler was an active member at the Greater Bethany Baptist Church and has served as a director of the Youth Dance Team, a member with the Adult Choir, writer and director of the Drama Team, and director of the Children’s Choir.
She was a member of the Maringouin Town Council, where she served the community for 12 years.
She is married to Lee Butler and they have two daughters, Alesha and Alakia, and two grandchildren.
Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. opened for business in 1957, making it the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee Parish.