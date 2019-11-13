A prominent member of the Pointe Coupee Parish community recently celebrated a milestone birthday.
Public officials joined with the administrators, physicians, nurses and other members of the Pointe Coupee General Hospital family to commemorate its 50th anniversary.
The event documented the long and storied history of the hospital, which the Sisters of St. Joseph founded in 1969.
The hospital was built in part through a Hill-Burton Grant as part of an agreement that it would continue to provide treatment for low-income residents.
“We fulfilled that requirement in the 1990s, but our hospital has continued that mission,” said Chad Olinde, CEO of Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
“We never stopped doing that and will never stop doing that – it will always be part of our mission.”
A one-cent sales tax residents passed in 1965 also helped ensure the future of health care in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The facility was completed in 1969. The funds for construction came from the grant of $764,800 and the parish sales tax in the amount of $935,200, for a total construction cost of $1.7 million.
The facility weathered tough financial times in the late 1980s, which prompted passage of a 10-year, half-cent sales tax.
The hospital’s board members agreed to reduce the sales tax to a quarter-cent in 1997 once its fiscal condition improved.
The hospital plays a vital role in numerous ways for the parish, Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said.
“It’s a vital part of our economy and a big employer for our parish, but much more importantly, it provides us a quality of health care rarely found in rural areas,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have this hospital here.”
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe praised the administration of the hospital for its commitment to excellence and service to the community.
He also commended PCGH for its work in home health, as well as the partnership with his family in assistance of cancer patients in Pointe Coupee Parish.
“Pointe Coupee General Hospital is a vital part of our community,” he said. “We cannot underestimate the importance and benefits of having a community.”
The hospital has expanded several times through the years to create more spacious rooms and include the latest state-of-the-art health-care technology.
The PCGH campus now includes Pointe Coupee Human Services, Pointe Coupee Parish Health Unit, Pointe Coupee Parish Council on Aging, Pointe Coupee Corner’s Office, Pointe Coupee Physical Therapy, Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice, Pointe Coupee Nutritional Program Office and more.
Pointe Coupee General Hospital is a recipient of the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Critical Access Hospital Accreditation Program and is a member of Pointe Coupee Health Services District No. 1.
“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the citizens of Pointe Coupee Parish for the continued support of our health-care services,” Olinde said. “Pointe Coupee is a special community and we are proud to serve this parish.”
PCGH also recognized a list of longtime employees during the ceremony. The employees include:
--Sandra Pourciau, 40 years.
--Gail R. Anderson, 36 years.
--Wanda Ann Demolin, 33 years.
--Dania Tolliver, 30 years.
--Yvette Major Garrett, 30 years
--Lynda Berthelot David, 30 years.
--Stephanie R. Jewell, 27 years.
--Paula Guidroz, 26 years.
--Geraldine Dorsey, 26 years.
--Chad E. Olinde, 25 years.
--Gladys D. Wright, 25 years.
--Janice David, 25 years.