1965 - The residents of Pointe Coupee Parish pass a 1-cent sales tax, which will benefit the future of health-care facilities in the parish.
identt rural hospitals.
1968 - Construction of Pointe Coupee General Hospital begins with funds provided by the Hill-Burton Grant in the amount of $764,800 and the 1965 sales tax in the amount of $935,200. The total construction cost is $1,700,000.
1969 - Pointe Coupee General Hospital’s 60-bed building is completed and opened on Nov. 1, admitting its first patient on Nov. 4. Ownership is transferred to Pointe Coupee Parish. The Sisters of St. Joseph convent is also completed. The sisters lease the hospital from the parish for an initial three-year period.
1978 - The sisters decide to not renew their lease and administration is turned over to lay personnel. Evidence of the sister’s early involvement in the development of PCGH is visible by their living quarters and chapel, both still located on campus today.
1985 - PCGH completes addition that provides for an expanded emergency room, 8-bed monitored unit and expanded maintenance area. Pointe Coupee Health Service District No. 1 is established on Oct. 1.
1987 - The financial condition of PCGH deteriorates and the residents of Pointe Coupee Parish pass a 10-year half-cent sales tax.
1997 - With PCGH now in the black, board members agree to reduce the sales tax from a half-cent to a quarter-cent. The residents of Pointe Coupee Parish once again pass the sales tax. The Physical Therapy Outpatient Building and the Home Health and Hospice Building on Hospital Road is completed. Home Health and Hospice moved to their new location on Hospital Road. Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy services are moved to their new location on Hospital Road.
2001 - Pointe Coupee Parish Health Services District No. 1 is instrumental in the opening of the Innis Community Health Center, and Dr. Kellerman serves as the first physician in the clinic.
2004 - PCGH is designated a critical access facility by the federal government on Nov. 1 with a license for 22 inpatient beds.
2015 - PCGH receives accreditation by the Joint Commission Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations in July. The hospital completes a 17,000-square-foot expansion with two new buildings, the Sisters of St. Joseph Medical Plaza and Hospital Laboratory & Storage Addition in October.
2017 - Emergency Department’s expansion from 8 to 14 beds and a renovated nursing station, triage room, and waiting area is completed in August. Additional areas are renovated to create a new outpatient registration department, radiology office space, and radiology waiting area.
2018 - PCGH receives accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations in June.
2019 - A renovated courtyard is finished, located near the Sisters of St. Joseph Conference Room (AKA “the Chapel”). Stately brick columns, crepe myrtles, and landscape lighting are added to the hospital’s river property. Renovations begin for the inpatient areas located on the second floor which will double the size of the patient rooms.